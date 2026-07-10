England chase World Cup glory as Haaland allows Norway to dream

England's quest to end 60 years of World Cup pain comes up against Norway's scoring machine Erling Haaland in a Miami showdown for a place in the semi-finals on Saturday.

After overcoming high altitude and a fervent home crowd in Mexico City to progress to the last eight in an all-time World Cup classic, an England side boasting the in-form Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are favourites to reach the semis in south Florida.

However, the Three Lions' defensive deficiencies will be severely tested by Haaland, who put Brazil to the sword in the last 16 and has seven goals in his first four World Cup appearances.

Haaland, who was born in England and plays his club football for Manchester City, insisted there was no pressure on his side.

"I think there's some clear favourites out there, England's one of them," he told reporters.