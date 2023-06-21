Bashundhara Kings set to battle against Messi and Ronaldo’s teammate

Bangladesh’s leading club Bashundhara Kings are set to become the country’s first football club to compete in the AFC Champions League when they take on UAE club Sharjah FC in the West Zone preliminary round match on 15 August in the UAE, announced the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on its website on Wednesday.

The winner of that match will move on to the playoff match against Iranian Club Tractor FC and the winner of that playoff will qualify for the main phase of the AFC Champions League.