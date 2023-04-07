Bayern Munich hope Mane can ‘find himself’ at familiar foe Freiburg

Fresh from knocking Bayern Munich out of the German Cup, Freiburg will hope to again spoil the party against the same opponents on Saturday, this time at home.

Bayern lacked firepower in Freiburg’s 2-1 win at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, with their goal coming from centre-back Dayot Upamecano.

Star summer arrival Sadio Mane’s drought in front of goal continues to frustrate the German champions.