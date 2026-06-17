Qatar was the ending. Messi had other plans
When Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar in 2022, the debate was over. The greatest player of his generation had completed football. Everything that followed seemed like a bonus.
Yet four years later, at an age when most footballers are long retired from international duty, Messi is still redefining the limits of longevity. In Argentina's opening match of the 2026 World Cup, the 38-year-old scored the first World Cup hat-trick of his career and drew level with Miroslav Klose's all-time tournament scoring record.
What makes it more remarkable is not just what Messi is doing now, but what he had already achieved before it. After Qatar, there was nothing left to prove, no missing trophy, no unfinished legacy. He had reached football’s highest peak. Yet instead of stepping away, he extended the story himself.
Qatar was supposed to be the ending. Instead, it has become the beginning of an unexpected epilogue.
The Argentine legend had conquered the one prize that had eluded him throughout his glittering career. At 35, with a World Cup title, a Copa America crown and virtually every major honour in football already secured, retirement from the international stage seemed only a matter of time.
Instead, Messi chose to continue.
Nearly four years later, the football icon has once again defied expectations. In Argentina’s opening match of the 2026 World Cup, the man produced the first World Cup hat-trick of his remarkable career, leading the defending champions to a 3-0 victory over Algeria and drawing level with German great Miroslav Klose’s all-time World Cup scoring record of 16 goals.
It was a performance that perfectly captured Messi’s persistent brilliance. The man who arrived at his first World Cup as a teenager in Germany in 2006 is now appearing in an unprecedented sixth World Cup, still dictating games, still scoring goals and still breaking records.
For years, football debated whether Messi needed a World Cup to complete his legacy. Today, that conversation feels almost irrelevant. Having already secured immortality in Qatar, he has returned not out of necessity but out of love for the game. And in doing so has continued to expand a legacy many believed was already complete.
The story was supposed to end in 2022. Instead, Messi is still writing new chapters.