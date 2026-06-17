Qatar was the ending. Messi had other plans

What makes it more remarkable is not just what Messi is doing now, but what he had already achieved before it. After Qatar, there was nothing left to prove, no missing trophy, no unfinished legacy. He had reached football’s highest peak. Yet instead of stepping away, he extended the story himself.

Qatar was supposed to be the ending. Instead, it has become the beginning of an unexpected epilogue.

The Argentine legend had conquered the one prize that had eluded him throughout his glittering career. At 35, with a World Cup title, a Copa America crown and virtually every major honour in football already secured, retirement from the international stage seemed only a matter of time.