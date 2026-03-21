Japan edge Australia to win Women's Asian Cup

Maika Hamano scored the only goal as a formidable Japan battled past Australia to clinch a third Women's Asian Cup title on Saturday in front of a record-breaking crowd in Sydney.

The Tottenham star hit a stunning long-range strike in the 17th minute at Stadium Australia to break Australian hearts and add to their continental crowns from 2014 and 2018.

Those finals were also against Australia and also ended 1-0.

"I feel relieved, I think it was a 50-50 game just as I predicted," Japan's Greenlander coach Nils Nielsen said.

"It's very difficult to play Australia in Australia and I have to say they made themselves proud.