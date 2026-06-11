World Cup's top 5, picked by Prothom Alo

Gabriel, Achraf Hakimi, Joshua Kimmich, William Saliba, and Nuno Mendes.

Attack wins matches, but defense wins trophies—the old saying remains as relevant as ever. Gabriel has established himself as one of the world’s finest center-backs. After earning immense trust at Arsenal, he will look to carry that form into Brazil’s famous yellow jersey.

One of the heroes of Morocco’s fairytale run at the last World Cup, Achraf Hakimi remains among the best right-backs on the planet.

Joshua Kimmich will serve as the crucial link between Germany’s defense and midfield. His tactical intelligence and precise passing are central to Germany’s attacking build-up. William Saliba has brought remarkable stability to France’s back line, fueling hopes of another title. His composure and ability to read the game make him one of the best defenders of his generation. On Portugal’s left flank, Nuno Mendes attacks and defends with such intensity that opponents often struggle to decide whether he is a defender or a winger.