Messi posts high intensity workout video on birthday

Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning icon Lionel Messi seems to have no off days, even on his birthdays, as he sweated it out in a gym on his 39th birthday on Wednesday.

Messi turned 39 on Wednesday, entering a new chapter, a new year of his life as the FIFA World Cup's top goal-scorer of all time.

On his Instagram, Messi posted a video of himself doing a full-intensity workout, focusing on his upper body, arms etc.