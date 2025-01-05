Arsenal stumble in title race as Man City stroll

Despite their shocking run, sixth-placed City are just two points behind Chelsea, in fourth, but Guardiola said his team were still not back in the groove.

“I’m very pleased for the result but you cannot ask me if the old City is back,” he said. “If you saw the game, we are not.

“You saw many times during the years what we have done with the opponents.”

In the early kick-off, Newcastle came from behind to clinch a fifth straight Premier League win and heap more misery on injury-hit Spurs.

The home side went ahead in the fourth minute through Dominic Solanke.

Newcastle levelled two minutes later when Anthony Gordon arrowed an effort into the bottom corner, but Postecoglou stood in disbelief on the touchline looking at referee Andrew Madley after Joelinton intercepted Lucas Bergvall’s pass with his hand in the build-up.

VAR deemed Joelinton’s arm to be in a natural position and the contact to be accidental.

In-form Alexander Isak scored what turned out to be the winner towards the end of the first period.

The 2-1 victory, watched by new England manager Thomas Tuchel, leaves Newcastle in fifth spot, which may yet prove enough to secure a place in the Champions League next season.

But Spurs have slumped to 12th in the table after five defeats in seven matches.