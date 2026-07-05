Mbappe says France happy 'to get hands dirty' after World Cup win

France captain Kylian Mbappe said his side were happy to do whatever it takes to advance in the World Cup after they battled through a bad-tempered last-16 tie with Paraguay to win 1-0 on Saturday.

Mbappe scored the winner from the spot in the 70th minute to bring his tally for the tournament to seven and his overall tally in the World Cup to 19 goals, but he was continually goaded by the Paraguayan defenders towards the end of the game in sweltering Philadelphia.

"We knew what sort of match we were in for, but I think today went really well," Mbappe said.