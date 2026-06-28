Messi on the bench as Argentina makes nine changes for Jordan clash
Lionel Messi starts on the bench as Argentina take on Jordan in their final Group J match at Dallas Stadium on Saturday with coach Lionel Scaloni making nine changes to the side that defeated Austria in their previous match.
Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and forward Lautaro Martinez are the only players to remain in the lineup from the 2-0 win over Austria when Argentina sealed their place in the last 32.
Jordan have made two changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Algeria in their previous match, a result that eliminated them from their first World Cup.
Forward Mousa Altamari starts on the bench, replaced by Ali Azaizeh, while Odeh Fakhoury comes in ahead of Mahmoud Almardi
Teams
Jordan
Yazeed Abulaila; Abdallah Nasib, Husam Abudahab, Yazan Alarab, Ehsan Haddad, Noor Alrawabdeh, Mohannad Abutaha, Nizar Alrashdan, Ali Olwan, Odeh Fakhoury, Ali Azaizeh
Argentina
Emiliano Martinez; Marcos Senesi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Nicolas Otamendi, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Julian Alvarez, Giuliano Simeone, Nico Paz, Lautaro Martinez