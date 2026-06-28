Football

Messi on the bench as Argentina makes nine changes for Jordan clash

Reuters
Dallas
Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Jordan v Argentina - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 27, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi arrives at the stadium before the matchReuters

Lionel Messi starts on the bench as Argentina take on Jordan in their final Group J match at Dallas Stadium on Saturday with coach Lionel Scaloni making nine changes to the side that defeated Austria in their previous match.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and forward Lautaro Martinez are the only players to remain in the lineup from the 2-0 win over Austria when Argentina sealed their place in the last 32.

Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Jordan v Argentina - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 27, 2026 Argentina fans inside the stadium before the match
Reuters

Jordan have made two changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Algeria in their previous match, a result that eliminated them from their first World Cup.

Forward Mousa Altamari starts on the bench, replaced by Ali Azaizeh, while Odeh Fakhoury comes in ahead of Mahmoud Almardi

Teams

Jordan

Yazeed Abulaila; Abdallah Nasib, Husam Abudahab, Yazan Alarab, Ehsan Haddad, Noor Alrawabdeh, Mohannad Abutaha, Nizar Alrashdan, Ali Olwan, Odeh Fakhoury, Ali Azaizeh

Argentina

Emiliano Martinez; Marcos Senesi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Nicolas Otamendi, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Julian Alvarez, Giuliano Simeone, Nico Paz, Lautaro Martinez

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Football