Messi magic continues, scores 15th World Cup goal to move closer to Klose's record

Lionel Messi once again produced the moment Argentina needed.

The Argentine captain scored his 15th FIFA World Cup goal to double his side''s lead against Algeria, putting the defending champions 2-0 ahead just after the hour mark and taking another significant step towards football history.

Messi struck in the 60th minute, finishing off another outstanding display after already dominating the first half. The goal saw him draw level with Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario on 15 World Cup goals, leaving only Germany's Miroslav Klose (16) ahead of him on the tournament''s all-time scoring chart.

It was another memorable night for the 39-year-old, whose influence had been evident from the opening whistle.