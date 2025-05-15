Real Madrid delay Barca celebrations with late win over Mallorca

Real Madrid snatched a last-gasp 2-1 win over Real Mallorca on Wednesday in La Liga to delay Barcelona's title celebrations.

Los Blancos cut the gap on the Catalan giants to four points ahead of Barcelona's visit to neighbours Espanyol on Thursday, where they can wrap up the title with a victory.

Trailing for much of the game after Martin Valjent's 11th-minute opener, two second-half goals for Madrid ensured their arch-rivals did not claim their 28th La Liga title just yet.

Madrid needed to win to deny Barca and Kylian Mbappe's equaliser and Jacobo Ramon's 95th-minute strike allowed them to do just that.

Los Blancos' defeat by Barcelona on Sunday in the Clasico left the Catalans on the brink of the title but Carlo Ancelotti's side showed fighting spirit in the final stages against Mallorca.

"The team played very well, it fought a lot, played with a lot of intensity and it was a totally deserved victory," said Ancelotti.

"We are happy because we want to finish the season well and this game didn't start well but afterwards we did very well in all senses."