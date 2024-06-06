Bangladesh go down fighting defeat to Australia

It was much better performance as Bangladesh suffered a fighting 2-0 goal defeat to mighty Australia in the second round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 held at Bashundhara Kings Arena in the city on Thursday.

A suicidal goal by defender Mehedi Hasan in the first-half and a header from forward Kusini Yengi in the second half saw Australian's five successive win in a row.

Australia have already progressed to the next round of qualifying, while they claimed top spot in Group I with Thursday's win.

Bangladesh remained at the bottom of the group I losing four of their five encounters.