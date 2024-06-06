FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Bangladesh go down fighting defeat to Australia
It was much better performance as Bangladesh suffered a fighting 2-0 goal defeat to mighty Australia in the second round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 held at Bashundhara Kings Arena in the city on Thursday.
A suicidal goal by defender Mehedi Hasan in the first-half and a header from forward Kusini Yengi in the second half saw Australian's five successive win in a row.
Australia have already progressed to the next round of qualifying, while they claimed top spot in Group I with Thursday's win.
Bangladesh remained at the bottom of the group I losing four of their five encounters.
Bangladeshi football is centered mainly in South Asia. Sometimes Bangladesh gets chance to play World Cup playing teams. The hosts have faced Australia four times in the last eight years losing 4-0 at home and 5-0 in away in World Cup Qualifiers in 2015. Bangladesh lost 7-0 in their away match in 2026 qualifiers but a narrow margin of defeat against the 24th ranked team in the world will definitely relief the Bangladesh team before their next match against Lebanon.
On the wet and slippery field due to rain Australian players could not play their natural game and even the Bangladeshi players also lost control at times.
The Socceroos had to wait till 29th minute for a goal. Unfortunately, Bangladesh had to fall behind with a suicide goal. Midfielder Ajdin Hrustic's long range shot found the net after deflecting defender Mehedi Hasan Mithu, who stood top corner of the D-box.
After the resumption, Bangladesh went to the field with an aim not to concede further goal but that strategy did not last long in the face of the Australian onslaught. In the 64 minute, forward Kusini Yengi made the score line 2-0 with a brilliant header from inside the danger zone off a pass from Jordan Bos.
Bangladesh will play the last match of the group against Lebanon on June 11 in Qatar while Australia, winning all their five matches, will face Palestine on the same day in Perth.