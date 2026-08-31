Football

Messi retires from international football

Reuters
Buenos Aires
Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after receiving the Golden Ball award as he celebrates after winning the World CupReuters file photo

Lionel Messi, who captained Argentina to World Cup victory in 2022 and the final in 2026, is retiring from international football, he said on Monday.

The record eight-times Ballon d'Or winner is his country's record appearance-maker and scorer with 125 goals in 207 games, having transformed a complicated relationship with the national team into a story of redemption and triumph.

Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi looks dejected as he walks past the World Cup trophy before the presentation
Reuters file photo

"It was a decision that hurt — and still hurts deep down — but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave it my all — not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too; I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football," the 39-year-old Messi wrote on Instagram.

Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Argentina v Egypt - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - 7 July 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi is thrown in the air in celebration by teammates after the match as Argentina qualify for the quarter finals of the World Cup
Reuters file photo

"I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you — alongside my teammates — moments we once only dreamed of," he added.

Defeat in this year's World Cup final by Spain denied Messi a fairytale farewell, but his place among the game's greats had long since been secured.

After years of disappointment with Argentina, including defeat in the 2014 World Cup final and successive Copa America finals, Messi won his first major international trophy at the 2021 Copa America before leading his country to glory at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The former Barcelona and Paris St Germain forward who now plays for Inter Miami added another Copa America title in 2024 and arrived at his sixth World Cup hoping to complete an extraordinary final chapter.

A 1-0 loss to Spain ensured that did not happen but Messi, who made his Argentina debut in 2005, walks away having emerged from the shadow of 1986 World Cup-winning captain Diego Maradona to forge a legacy of his own as another defining figure in his country's football history.

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