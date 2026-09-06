Who will become Argentina’s captain after Messi’s retirement?
Who will be Argentina’s new captain? Lionel Messi’s retirement has brought a major chapter in Argentine football to an end. Messi had been the Albiceleste’s captain for more than 15 years. Under his leadership, Argentina achieved a series of major successes, including winning the World Cup. Now, who will wear the armband?
Three contenders for the captaincy
Cristian Romero appears to be the leading candidate to succeed Messi. The 27-year-old defender is one of the most important players in Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina side. He has long been a dependable presence in Argentina’s defence. He also has leadership experience at English club Tottenham. His presence on the pitch gives his teammates confidence.
Following Nicolas Otamendi’s departure from the national team, Romero has become one of the most experienced defenders in the squad.
Spanish newspaper AS reported that Romero is the frontrunner for the captaincy. Argentine radio station Radio Mitre reported that the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has already chosen Romero as its preferred candidate. However, no official announcement has been made.
The biggest challenger to Romero could be Emiliano Martinez. The goalkeeper has played a major role in Argentina’s recent success. He won the Best Goalkeeper award at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Although Martinez could not produce his best form at the 2026 World Cup, he performed well in the final. He has joined Chelsea this season and is renowned for his ability to save penalties. He is also adept at psychological battles and knows how to stand up for his teammates and lead from the front.
Another Martinez who could be in contention is Lautaro Martinez. The forward has been Inter Milan’s captain for several seasons. His goalscoring ability has also made him one of the club’s biggest stars. Just yesterday, he scored twice against Napoli to help Inter Milan secure a victory. Lautaro was part of almost the entire Scaloni era alongside Messi. He is therefore no stranger to the demands of leadership within the national team.
Scaloni’s future also matters
Scaloni, who will play a major role in deciding the next captain, is another factor to consider. Following the World Cup final, Scaloni himself said he would continue until December and then speak with the association president. He also said he wanted to take some time to rest. For now, however, he will be the one to announce the preliminary squad for Argentina’s upcoming international friendlies.
Argentina are preparing to play three matches at home during the September international window. The games could take place between 21 September and 6 October, although the opponents have yet to be finalised.
The answer to the question of who will become Argentina’s new captain is likely to emerge when the squad for those matches is announced.