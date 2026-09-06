Who will become Argentina’s captain after Messi’s retirement?

Cristian Romero appears to be the leading candidate to succeed Messi. The 27-year-old defender is one of the most important players in Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina side. He has long been a dependable presence in Argentina’s defence. He also has leadership experience at English club Tottenham. His presence on the pitch gives his teammates confidence.

Following Nicolas Otamendi’s departure from the national team, Romero has become one of the most experienced defenders in the squad.

Spanish newspaper AS reported that Romero is the frontrunner for the captaincy. Argentine radio station Radio Mitre reported that the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has already chosen Romero as its preferred candidate. However, no official announcement has been made.