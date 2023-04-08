Coach Arteta preparing Arsenal for Anfield ‘jungle’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is preparing his players to take their English Premier League title charge to the Anfield “jungle” as they look to end a marathon winless run at the home of Liverpool.

Arsenal have not won at Anfield in the Premier League since their 2-0 victory in the 2012-13 season - a game in which Arteta himself played for the north London club. Since then they have suffered heavy defeats, including two 5-1 losses.