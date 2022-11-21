European teams say won’t wear ‘OneLove’ World Cup armband

England, Germany and five other European teams at the FIFA World Cup on Monday abandoned plans to wear a rainbow-themed armband in support of LGBTQ rights, citing the threat of disciplinary action from FIFA.

“FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play,” they said in a joint statement.

Under FIFA rules, players wearing kit that is not authorised by football’s world governing body could be shown a yellow card.