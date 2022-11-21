European teams say won’t wear ‘OneLove’ World Cup armband

If that player was then shown a second yellow card, they would be sent off.
The “OneLove” armband which the likes of England captain Harry Kane and his Germany counterpart Manuel Neuer wanted to wear was designed as part of a campaign to promote inclusivity.
The armbands had widely been viewed as a protest against laws in host nation Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.
“As national federations, we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games,” the federations of England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland said.