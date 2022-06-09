7 injured as Brazil, Argentina football fans clash in Bangladesh

A huge brawl in Bangladesh between rival fans of the Argentina and Brazil football teams left at least seven people injured, police said Thursday.

Both South American giants have large followings in the South Asian nation, and occasionally the rivalry has boiled over into violence.

Up to 300 people were involved in a Wednesday brawl that saw fans hurl rocks and bricks at each other on a cricket ground outside the capital Dhaka, police inspector Masud Rana told AFP.