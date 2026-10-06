End of an era as Messi prepares to hang up Argentina boots

Lionel Messi will pull on Argentina's sky blue-and-white jersey for the last time on Tuesday and enjoy an emotional farewell in front of his adoring fans in a stadium with a name to match his legacy: Monumental.

Some 85,000 Argentina fans will be on hand to watch the 39-year-old idol perform his wizardry in a friendly against Benin that brings down the curtain on his 21-year international career.

Millions more will be following the action in South America's largest stadium, Buenos Aires' Estadio Monumental, on TV.

The most-capped player in Argentine history is hanging up his boots two-and-a-half months after losing the World Cup final to Spain.

"I gave it my all; I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are great young players coming up who deserve their chance," Messi wrote when announcing his international retirement in August.

On Monday, he took part in his last training session with the team at the complex that bears his name in the Buenos Aires suburb of Ezeiza.

"You can't ask for more, that's it," Nahuel Nieva, a retail worker who took the day off work to watch his hero train, told AFP.

Messi remains under contract with Inter Miami until 2028, although following the death of his father, Jorge, two months ago, he revealed he may hang up his boots for good sooner than anticipated.

