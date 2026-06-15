Sweden crush Tunisia 5-1 in World Cup

Sweden crushed Tunisia 5-1 on Sunday to leave the North African nation's defensive reputation in tatters and seize control of World Cup Group F.

Graham Potter's men took the lead in Guadalupe in the seventh minute courtesy of Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari's thunderbolt from outside the box, following a mix-up at the back.

The celebrations of Ayari, who is of Moroccan and Tunisian descent, were muted despite his fine finish.