Colombia edge Jamaica to set up England quarter-final

It set a cagey game alight and sent the pumping pro-Colombian crowd into deafening delirium.

Colombia will now play England in Sydney on Saturday for a place in the semi-finals after the Lionesses came through a penalty shootout against Nigeria.

Four years after crashing out of the 2019 tournament with three heavy defeats, 43rd-ranked Jamaica, like Colombia, also came to Australia with few expecting them to get this far.

And despite the crushing defeat, they will leave with their heads held high after clean sheets against France, Panama and Brazil.

“I give credit to Colombia, they were better than us tonight,” said Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson.

“But coming in (to the tournament) with no games I feel very happy for the players that they could perform at this level.

“They gave everything tonight. They should be proud of themselves and I’m proud of them.”