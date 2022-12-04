Messi helps Argentina past Australia into World Cup quarter-finals

Lionel Messi scored on his 1,000th career appearance in Argentina's 2-1 win over Australia at the World Cup on Saturday to surpass his great predecessor Diego Maradona's tournament total and set up a quarter-final clash with the Netherlands.

Seeking a first World Cup at his fifth attempt, the mesmerizing Messi curled the ball low past goalkeeper Mat Ryan from inside the area in the 35th minute to send the legions of Argentine fans into delirium at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.