Barcelona register Lewandowski, Raphinha on eve of new season

That deal came a year after Barca were forced to let Lionel Messi go to PSG as the Catalan giants laboured under eye-watering reported debts of €1.35 billion ($1.39 billion).

Faced with severe limits on spending in order to comply with La Liga’s financial controls, Barcelona needed to raise money quickly to be able to invest in signings and, crucially, to register new players.

Earlier Friday, Barcelona sold another part of their media production unit “Barca Studios” for €100 million to Orpheus Media.