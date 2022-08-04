Five Premier League signings to watch

City have addressed their need for a central striker, and got one of the most highly sought after players in the world to do so, after beating off competition from around Europe for Haaland.

The Norwegian's buyout clause from Borussia Dortmund was a bargian at £51 million ($63 million) but the reported signing-on fee, agents fees and wages over the course of a five-year contract will reportedly set City back £190 millon.

Haaland may have had a debut to forget as he missed practically an open goal in City's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Community Shield on Saturday.

But Pep Guardiola warned his side's challengers for the title "the goals will come".