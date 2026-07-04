Football

Messi extends World Cup record as he starts for Argentina against Cape Verde

Reuters
Miami
Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Argentina v Cape Verde - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 3, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Marco BelloReuters

Captain Lionel Messi returns to the starting lineup for Argentina in their World Cup last-32 clash against tournament debutants Cape Verde on Friday.

Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Argentina v Cape Verde - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 3, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi during the warm up before the match
REUTERS

It is a landmark game for Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, who is marking his 100th game in charge of the national team since taking over in 2018.

Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Argentina v Cape Verde - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 3, 2026 Argentina's Julian Alvarez arrives at the stadium before the match
Reuters

Messi, the World Cup's top scorer of all time, becomes the first player ever to make 30 appearances at the tournament.

Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Argentina v Cape Verde - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 3, 2026 A fan holds an Argentina Labubu doll inside the stadium before the match
Reuters

Lautaro Martinez joins Messi in attack while Julian Alvarez is benched.

Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Argentina v Cape Verde - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 3, 2026 Cape Verde's Ryan Mendes with teammates during the warm up before the match
REUTERS

Cape Verde midfielder Telmo Arcanjo, who was doubtful for the game because of a leg injury, starts on the bench.

Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Argentina v Cape Verde - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 3, 2026 Cape Verde's Vozinha during the warm up before the match
Reuters

His teammate Sidny Lopes Cabral is available again and the left back starts after serving a one-match suspension against Saudi Arabia for picking up yellow cards against Spain and Uruguay.

Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Argentina v Cape Verde - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 3, 2026 Cape Verde fans inside the stadium before the match
Reuters

Argentina

Emiliano Martinez, Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, Facundo Medina, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Lionel Messi (captain), Thiago Almada, Lautaro Martinez.

Cape Verde

Vozinha, Diney Borges, Pico Lopes, Sidny Lopes Cabral, Steven Moreira, Kevin Pina, Jovane Cabral, Deroy Duarte, Laros Duarte, Ryan Mendes (captain), Nuno da Costa.

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