Messi extends World Cup record as he starts for Argentina against Cape Verde
Captain Lionel Messi returns to the starting lineup for Argentina in their World Cup last-32 clash against tournament debutants Cape Verde on Friday.
It is a landmark game for Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, who is marking his 100th game in charge of the national team since taking over in 2018.
Messi, the World Cup's top scorer of all time, becomes the first player ever to make 30 appearances at the tournament.
Lautaro Martinez joins Messi in attack while Julian Alvarez is benched.
Cape Verde midfielder Telmo Arcanjo, who was doubtful for the game because of a leg injury, starts on the bench.
His teammate Sidny Lopes Cabral is available again and the left back starts after serving a one-match suspension against Saudi Arabia for picking up yellow cards against Spain and Uruguay.
Argentina
Emiliano Martinez, Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, Facundo Medina, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Lionel Messi (captain), Thiago Almada, Lautaro Martinez.
Cape Verde
Vozinha, Diney Borges, Pico Lopes, Sidny Lopes Cabral, Steven Moreira, Kevin Pina, Jovane Cabral, Deroy Duarte, Laros Duarte, Ryan Mendes (captain), Nuno da Costa.