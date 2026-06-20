Injury concerns hit Argentina camp

It is still uncertain whether Montiel will be available for Argentina's final group-stage match against Jordan. However, it is now almost certain that Scaloni will make at least one change to the starting XI that faced Algeria when Argentina take on Austria.

Montiel started Argentina's opening match against Algeria. The first concerns over his fitness emerged the day before yesterday. The River Plate full-back, who had recovered from a left quadriceps injury to feature in the opening game, did not take part in field training that day and instead spent time in the gym.

Although he returned to the pitch and resumed training with his teammates on Friday, he was unable to complete the session. Subsequent medical examinations revealed that he was suffering from an overload-related problem in his right quadriceps.