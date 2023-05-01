Jota ruins Spurs fightback as Liverpool win seven-goal thriller

Liverpool kept alive their slender hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four as Diogo Jota's stoppage-time strike ruined Tottenham's comeback from three goals down in a thrilling 4-3 victory on Sunday.

Jota blasted his dramatic winner just moments after Richarlison had headed Tottenham level in stoppage-time at Anfield.

Curtis Jones put Liverpool ahead and Luis Diaz, starting for the first time since October after an injury-plagued campaign, netted the hosts' second goal in the opening five minutes at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah's penalty extended Liverpool's dominant start before Harry Kane reduced the deficit with his 208th Premier League goal.

The Tottenham striker is level with Wayne Rooney as the Premier League's joint second highest all-time scorer behind Alan Shearer.