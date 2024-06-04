'Superstar' Mbappe makes 'dream' move to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe signed a five-year deal to move to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain on Monday and called the move a "dream come true".

"The Whites have strengthened their squad with a world superstar," Real said on their website.

"Real Madrid have reached an agreement for the player to be at Real Madrid for the next five seasons," they added.

The announcement is the culmination of Real's long courtship of one of the most prolific forwards in world football.

"So happy and proud to join the club of my dream @realmadrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can't wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support," 25-year-old Mbappe added on social media.