'For the Malvinas, for Diego!' World Cup glee takes over in Argentina

When Lautaro Martinez scored Argentina's winning goal in the 92nd minute, Buenos Aires erupted into ecstasy as a famous semi-final victory over the old foe England was secured on Wednesday.

The match ended, and the city lit up as hundreds of thousands of football fans thronged the streets to the din of horns and amid a sea of blue-and-white flags.

"If you're not jumping, you're English!" a leaping crowd chanted as the procession made its way to the towering Obelisk landmark in the capital.

The semi-final of the World Cup was loaded with symbolism for many Argentine fans, given that the country lost the Falklands War to England over what Argentines call the Malvinas in 1982.

Four years after that defeat, soccer legend Diego Maradona knocked England out of the World Cup in Mexico with two goals that went down in history: the "Hand of God" and the so-called "Goal of the Century."