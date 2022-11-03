PSG pipped to top spot in group by rampant Benfica

Nuno Mendes scored the winning goal within moments of coming on as a second-half substitute as Paris Saint-Germain beat Juventus 2-1 in Turin on Wednesday but the French side missed out on top spot in Group H of UEFA Champions League in dramatic fashion to a rampant Benfica.

PSG and Benfica were both through to the last 16 before their final group games and sat level on points having drawn both of their meetings 1-1.

However, the Parisians' goal difference was superior by four, meaning victory in Italy against an already-eliminated Juventus looked set to be enough to secure a theoretically easier tie in next Monday's last-16 draw.

Mendes duly netted the decisive goal midway through the second half after Kylian Mbappe's stunning opener had been cancelled out by Leonardo Bonucci.