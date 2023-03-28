Bangladesh face Seychelles in second FIFA friendly Tuesday

Hosts Bangladesh will face visiting Seychelles in the second and final match of their FIFA Tier-1 International Football Series at the Sylhet District Stadium on Tuesday, reports news agency UNB.

The match will kick off at 3:45pm and will be televised live by Bangladesh Television.

Bangladesh started the series with a 1-0 win against Seychelles at the same venue on Saturday. Finland-born Bangladeshi defender Tariq Kazi scored the winner in the 43rd minute.