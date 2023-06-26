Argentina World Cup winner Martinez announces Bangladesh tour itinerary

Argentina’s World Cup winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has announced the itinerary of his forthcoming visit to Bangladesh on social media on Monday.
Martinez wrote, “I am delighted to announce that my tour of the Indian subcontinent will commence on the 3rd of July, 2023. The journey will kick-off in Bangladesh, where I will have the pleasure of meeting the teams of FundedNext and NEXT Ventures. Our interaction will set the tone for the enriching experiences to follow.
“Following the meet and greet session in Bangladesh, I will then proceed to Kolkata, marking the beginning of my two-and-a-half day exploration of India. I am highly enthused about this upcoming adventure and eagerly anticipate the diverse experiences and learnings this journey will offer.
“I extend my sincere gratitude to FundedNext, NEXT Ventures, and Mr. Satadru Dutta for their commendable efforts in coordinating this trip. Their dedication has been instrumental in bringing this tour to fruition.
“I look forward to meeting you all, and I am confident that we will have a fruitful engagement.”
Earlier, Martinez had confirmed his visit to Bangladesh on 29 May on Facebook.