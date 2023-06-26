Argentina World Cup winner Martinez announces Bangladesh tour itinerary

Argentina’s World Cup winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has announced the itinerary of his forthcoming visit to Bangladesh on social media on Monday.

Martinez wrote, “I am delighted to announce that my tour of the Indian subcontinent will commence on the 3rd of July, 2023. The journey will kick-off in Bangladesh, where I will have the pleasure of meeting the teams of FundedNext and NEXT Ventures. Our interaction will set the tone for the enriching experiences to follow.