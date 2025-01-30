Man City, PSG stay alive as Arsenal reach last 16

Manchester City came from behind against Club Brugge to reach the Champions League knockout phase, where they were safely joined by Paris Saint-Germain as Arsenal qualified directly for the last 16 on Wednesday in the final round of league-phase matches.

Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille and Aston Villa also followed Liverpool and Barcelona in securing top-eight finishes to skip the new play-off round.

On a dramatic night in which only two of the closing 18 games were dead rubbers, Man City got the win they needed to avoid an embarrassing exit with a nervy 3-1 victory over Club Brugge.

Reigning Premier League champions City will face either holders Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in a blockbuster play-off tie next month.

"In the second half we lifted our soul and our hearts were free," City manager Pep Guardiola told TNT Sports.

"For today we are in the next round, that's good."

PSG, who defeated City 4-2 last week, produced an emphatic display in a 4-1 triumph at Stuttgart.