Had Spain not won, football would have been denied justice
So, football can be played like this too! Suffocating the opposition with pass after pass and pressing after pressing, only to strike late and make the match their own. Spain defeated three consecutive opponents in the knockout stages of the World Cup, including the final, using this exact same template. Looking at the final scorelines alone makes it hard to grasp just how comprehensively they dominated matches.
A single statistic is enough to illustrate that dominance. Across eight matches in the entire tournament, Spain’s opponents managed to generate a combined total of just 2.2 Expected Goals (xG)! Put simply, the opposing teams were hardly allowed to create any dangerous opportunities. Such unprecedented mastery within a defensive structure is rare in football.
The script remained completely unchanged in the final. Lionel Messi’s Argentina failed to register a single shot on target throughout the 120-minute battle. Truth be told, Spain simply gave them no room.
By completely severing the link between Messi and his teammates, and grinding Argentina down in the vice-like grip of immaculate pressing across midfield and defence, they prevented Argentina from playing their familiar brand of football. Whether in possession, attacking rhythm, or threat on goal, Spain held clear superiority in every department. The only thing missing was the coveted goal.
Had Emiliano Martinez not pulled off a series of spectacular saves, Spain’s victory would have been sealed within the regulation 90 minutes. In the end, it was Ferran Torres’ golden moment in the 106th minute of extra time that crowned Spain with their second World Cup title in history. Evoking sweet memories of 2010, they once again conquered the world stage as reigning European champions, having the last laugh.
Much like in 2010, this World Cup campaign also began with a slight stumble. Back then, it started with a defeat against Switzerland; this time, with a draw against Cape Verde. However, after that brief wobble, they never looked back. Their unforgettable journey ended with the trophy in their hands and the flag of victory flying high.
As the tournament progressed, Spain’s resolve and maturity unfolded even further. In the semi-finals, they took full control against one of the key favourites, France, barely giving them room to breathe. The architect of this quiet revolution was the calm and composed manager, Luis de la Fuente.
Following their success at Euro 2024, he kept his side remarkably serene and steadfast under the immense pressure of both continental and global stages. Even amidst the high tempers and tension of the final, Spain’s young squad remained unflappable.
After Enzo Fernandez was sent off with a red card, Spain took full advantage of the extra man to tighten their grip on the match. Coming off the bench, Nico Williams injected fresh vitality into the Spanish attack, and it was from the intensity of those relentless surges that the long-awaited winning goal finally arrived.
However, special mention must be made of Rodri in the final. Operating as the commander in midfield, Rodri’s performance was nothing short of masterly. Overcoming the dark days of a severe knee injury sustained in 2025, he seemed to regain his familiar, regal rhythm.
From retrieving possession to dictating the tempo of the match, he was an absolute one-man force everywhere. Argentina found no way to halt him other than by double-teaming or committing fouls. In recognition of his incredible contribution throughout the tournament, he was named the World Cup's best player, ultimately lifting the coveted Golden Ball.
While Rodri claimed the Golden Ball, the true secret behind Spain’s World Cup triumph lay in their flawless collective strength. Spain stood far removed from the individual spotlight surrounding the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham, or Erling Haaland.
They quietly and unobtrusively focused purely on their own game. In the end, as the ultimate reward for that discipline, order, and team-first football, the World Cup trophy adorned Spain’s hands for the second time. This victory is therefore not just a win for one team; it is a magnificent triumph for attacking, positive, and aesthetic football.
Given how Spain expressed themselves in this New Jersey final, it would have been an absolute travesty had the trophy not ended up in their hands. Reassuringly, football did not allow that injustice to happen.