Had Spain not won, football would have been denied justice

So, football can be played like this too! Suffocating the opposition with pass after pass and pressing after pressing, only to strike late and make the match their own. Spain defeated three consecutive opponents in the knockout stages of the World Cup, including the final, using this exact same template. Looking at the final scorelines alone makes it hard to grasp just how comprehensively they dominated matches.

A single statistic is enough to illustrate that dominance. Across eight matches in the entire tournament, Spain’s opponents managed to generate a combined total of just 2.2 Expected Goals (xG)! Put simply, the opposing teams were hardly allowed to create any dangerous opportunities. Such unprecedented mastery within a defensive structure is rare in football.

The script remained completely unchanged in the final. Lionel Messi’s Argentina failed to register a single shot on target throughout the 120-minute battle. Truth be told, Spain simply gave them no room.