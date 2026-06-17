Football mania in Dhaka

Argentina and Algeria faced off at 7:00 am Bangladesh time on Wednesday in the FIFA World Cup, and the excitement surrounding the match was felt far beyond the stadium.

The football fever reached the capital, Dhaka, where a large number of fans gathered early in the morning at the field of Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall at the University of Dhaka to watch the match on a giant screen. They cheered on their favourite team and erupted in celebration as the goals went in.