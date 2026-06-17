Football

Football mania in Dhaka

Argentina and Algeria faced off at 7:00 am Bangladesh time on Wednesday in the FIFA World Cup, and the excitement surrounding the match was felt far beyond the stadium.

The football fever reached the capital, Dhaka, where a large number of fans gathered early in the morning at the field of Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall at the University of Dhaka to watch the match on a giant screen. They cheered on their favourite team and erupted in celebration as the goals went in.

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Fans watch Argentina vs Algeria match at Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall at the University of Dhaka
Suvra Kanti Das
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Argentina fans watch their favourite team's first match in World Cup 2026
Suvra Kanti Das
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A huge number of people gathered to watch the match on giant screen
Suvra Kanti Das
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Fans donned Argentina jersey to watch the match
Suvra Kanti Das
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A baby wearing Argentina jersey
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