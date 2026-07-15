De la Fuente salutes 'best team in world' Spain after France upset

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente saluted his players as the "best team in the world" on Tuesday (Bangladesh time Wednesday) after a stunning 2-0 World Cup semi-final upset of France.

De la Fuente, who had repeatedly said Spain were the best side in the tournament, was left beaming with pride as La Roja outplayed France to reach Sunday's World Cup final.

It was another tactical masterpiece by the Spanish coach, who oversaw La Roja's European Championship victory in 2024 and has now beaten France in three straight competitive matches.