Can Inter Milan pull off ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ against Manchester City?

Will there be another ‘Miracle in Istanbul’ at the Kamal Ataturk Stadium today?

The first ‘miracle’ happened in the 2005 Champions League final. It was an incredible match that went against every prediction.

In that match, AC Milan took a 3-0 lead against Liverpool in just 44 minutes. AC Milan could already sense the champions league trophy heading their way when they returned to the field after half-time break. But what happened next, is now part of Champions League folklore.