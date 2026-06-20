Ten-man Paraguay eliminate Turkey with tense 1-0 win

Ten-man Paraguay eliminated Turkey with a courageous defensive effort to seal a dramatic 1-0 win on Friday after suffering a dismissal before halftime, with the fastest goal of the World Cup proving the difference.

Midfielder Matias Galarza wound up from 25 metres and fired a low rocket home after 64 seconds to eclipse Ismael Saibari's 71-second strike in Morocco's 1-0 win over Scotland conjured hours before.