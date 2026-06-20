Football

Ten-man Paraguay eliminate Turkey with tense 1-0 win

Reuters
Santa Clara, California
Paraguay's Matias Galarza celebrates scoring their first goal against Turkey at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 19, 2026Reuters

Ten-man Paraguay eliminated Turkey with a courageous defensive effort to seal a dramatic 1-0 win on Friday after suffering a dismissal before halftime, with the fastest goal of the World Cup proving the difference.

Midfielder Matias Galarza wound up from 25 metres and fired a low rocket home after 64 seconds to eclipse Ismael Saibari's 71-second strike in Morocco's 1-0 win over Scotland conjured hours before.

Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron was given a straight red card in first-half stoppage time for putting his hand over his mouth in a confrontation with Turkey's Mert Muldur, the first to fall foul of the new rule at the tournament.

Turkey's Eren Elmali with a dejected Mert Muldur after the match against Paraguay at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - June 19, 2026
Reuters

It made Paraguay's task that much harder but they weathered wave after wave of Turkey attacks to claim the win in a remarkable turnaround following their opening 4-1 demolition by the United States.

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