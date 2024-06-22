Kante sparkles again but France lose shine without Mbappe magic

N'Golo Kante was the unlikely star of the show in the absence of a frustrated Kylian Mbappe as France and the Netherlands edged towards the last 16 of Euro 2024 after a 0-0 draw in Leipzig.

Recalled from a two-year international exile, Kante has rolled back the years in Germany with back-to-back man-of-the-match awards to become the fulcrum of Didier Deschamps' midfield once more.

A star of France's World Cup winning team in 2018, Kante's time with Les Bleus appeared spent after he departed Europe to join Saudi side Al-Ittihad 12 months ago.

Injuries had blighted the end of his spell at Chelsea and cost him a place at the World Cup two years ago.