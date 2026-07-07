Argentina wary of Egypt last-16 test after Cape Verde scare

"Obviously, seeing Brazil out of the tournament attracts attention, but there are no easy matches. All the teams are very well prepared."

Defender Nahuel Molina said he expected Egypt to pose a significant challenge, adding that the North African side would be highly motivated and well prepared.

"In the end, nobody gives you anything. Every opponent studies you, everyone gives their life for their national team," Molina said.

"On our side, as always, we'll try to be the protagonists and represent Argentina in the best possible way," he added.

Argentina face Egypt on Tuesday in Atlanta, with the winners progressing to play Switzerland or Colombia.