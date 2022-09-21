Football

BFF vice-president announces Tk 5m cash prize for SAFF champions

The media wait for the arrival of the SAFF Champions at the Hazrat Shahjalal International airport in Dhaka on 21 September, 2022
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) vice-president Ataur Rahman on Wednesday announced that he will award a cash prize of Tk 5 million for the champion Bangladesh women’s football team.

Ataur made the announcement to the media at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, after receiving the returning SAFF champions.

Ataur, who is also the chairman on Toma Group, said, “The girls have made the entire country proud with their achievement. They have made us proud. I’m extremely happy with their success. On behalf of Toma Group, I’m declaring a Tk 5 million cash prize for the girls.”

Earlier on the day, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had announced a Tk five million cash prize for the SAFF champions.

The women’s team landed in the capital from Nepal at around 1:45pm. The players have been greeted by legions of fans outside the airport.

Bangladesh won their maiden SAFF Women’s Championship on 19 September, by beating hosts Nepal 3-1 in the final.

