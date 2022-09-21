BFF vice-president announces Tk 5m cash prize for SAFF champions

Ataur, who is also the chairman on Toma Group, said, “The girls have made the entire country proud with their achievement. They have made us proud. I’m extremely happy with their success. On behalf of Toma Group, I’m declaring a Tk 5 million cash prize for the girls.”
Earlier on the day, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had announced a Tk five million cash prize for the SAFF champions.
The women’s team landed in the capital from Nepal at around 1:45pm. The players have been greeted by legions of fans outside the airport.
Bangladesh won their maiden SAFF Women’s Championship on 19 September, by beating hosts Nepal 3-1 in the final.