Messi exits early with injury in Miami's Leagues Cup win

Lionel Messi suffered an injury and was removed in the 11th minute of Inter Miami's Leagues Cup penalty kicks victory over Mexico's Necaxa on Saturday at Fort Lauderdale's Chase Stadium.

The 38-year-old Argentine superstar forward appeared to be having treatment on his upper right leg or groin before making his exit under his own power and walking to the locker room.

But after a 5-4 triumph in penalties after a 2-2 draw, Miami coach Javier Mascherano said it would be Sunday before exact details of the injury and the severity of the setback would be known.

"Well, he felt a discomfort, and we will not be able to know until tomorrow how severe the injury is," Mascherano said after the match.