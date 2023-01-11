Haller savours first game for Dortmund after cancer battle

The 28-year-old returned to training earlier this month and finally made his unofficial debut as he came on in the second half of Tuesday’s friendly with Fortuna Dusseldorf, which Dortmund won 5-1.

“It was a great moment on the pitch. I got a lot of applause and a lot of messages, I spoke to my team mates and the opponent. This support contributes to performance,” Haller said.

“I wanted to be there from the first game. We talked about what is the best solution to get some minutes. After six months, I finally wore a Dortmund jersey for the first time.