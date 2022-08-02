Chelsea’s Tuchel braced for more frustration after mini-rebuild

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has been throwing his long arms in the air in familiar gestures of frustration even before his side have kicked a ball in anger in the new season.

A three-game close-season tour of the United States saw the Blues lose twice, going down on penalties to Charlotte before a 4-0 drubbing by Arsenal after which Tuchel urged Chelsea’s new owners to buy more players.

They did beat Udinese 3-1 in Italy on Friday, England forward Raheem Sterling scoring his first Chelsea goal since arriving from Manchester City.