Messi scores two more as Miami march past Orlando

Lionel Messi made it five goals in three appearances for Inter Miami as he scored twice in a 3-1 win over Orlando City in the Leagues Cup round-of-32 on Wednesday.

Messi scored twice from close range to maintain his 100 percent winning record with Miami, who were winless in 11 league games before his arrival.

Messi will now head on the road with Miami for the first time with Sunday's match with FC Dallas in Texas offering a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament for top flight teams from Major League Soccer and Mexico's Liga MX.