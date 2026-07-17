How was the iconic photo of a shy Messi with baby Yamal taken

Messi was only in his fourth year with Barcelona’s first team; he had shown flashes of his genius, but still had a long way to go.

“Lionel Messi is still shy now. He was much more shy when he was starting out, and he finds himself there with a tiny baby in a plastic bath full of water. At the start, there was not much interaction. It was difficult for all of them. But, bit by bit, it started to happen and in the end, it’s a pretty good photo,” Monfort said.

In Monfort’s words, “Often footballers come in and say ‘Let’s go, let’s do it. I’m in a rush, what do you want to do?’ But you have to take your time. It can be a bit cold, especially in a photo where you need interaction between two people who do not know each other. Then, when one is a baby and the other is 20, it can get difficult.”

The biggest role in this setup was played by Yamal's mother, Sheila Ebana. “Her presence was super-necessary, so the baby did not feel it was too strange. You look for a tender image — something sweet and nice,” said Monfort.