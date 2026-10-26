Ballon d'Or: Kane tipped to beat Yamal, Mbappe to glory

Harry Kane is favourite to become England's first Ballon d'Or winner in 25 years when the award is presented in London on Monday, but he faces stiff competition from La Liga pair Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe.

Alexia Putellas is the clear frontrunner to win the women's prize for a third time, with Aitana Bonmati's three-year reign set to come to an end after an injury-hit spell.

The ceremony to decide the world's best male and female footballers is being held in London for the first time -- 70 years after England winger Stanley Matthews was presented with the inaugural award.

Bayern Munich and England forward Kane struck a remarkable 73 goals in 65 games for club and country last season, propelling the German giants to a league and cup double.

But semi-final exits in both the Champions League and at the World Cup in the United States mean a triumph for Kane at the London Palladium is far from certain.

"I'd love to be able to achieve something like that. It would be a massive milestone in my career," said the 33-year-old former Tottenham forward.

