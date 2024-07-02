Ronaldo's tears turn to cheers as Portugal survive his Euros penalty miss

Cristiano Ronaldo went from tears to cheers as the Portugal star recovered from missing a penalty during extra-time to score in his side's dramatic shoot-out win over Slovenia in the Euro 2024 last 16 on Monday.

Ronaldo had a chance to put Portugal ahead late in the first period of extra-time in a tense, goalless tie in Frankfurt.

The 39-year-old stepped up to take the spot-kick after a foul on Diogo Jota, but his effort was superbly saved by Jan Oblak.

After scoring his previous 29 penalties, Ronaldo was visibly stunned to see Oblak keep out his shot and held his head in disbelief.