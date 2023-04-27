Al Hilal, Urawa face off for long-delayed Asian title

The wait will soon be over, with defending champions and Club World Cup finalists Al Hilal hosting two-time winners Urawa in the first leg in Riyadh, before the title is decided in Saitama a week later.

"From my first working day in Urawa I have been thinking about the final," said Maciej Skorza, the Polish coach who has only been in charge of the Japanese side since January.

"We were working very hard for this moment, to be ready for the challenge, to be ready for this very difficult game," Skorza said after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Kawasaki Frontale in the J-League.