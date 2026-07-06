Penalty save inspired Norway, says keeper Nyland
Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland said his country's stunning World Cup win against Brazil had been launched by his penalty save during the 2-1 victory.
Nyland kept out a first-half spot kick from Bruno Guimaraes before Erling Haaland struck twice in the last 11 minutes to send the South Americans crashing out at the last-16 stage.
Neymar's penalty in the 100th minute came too late for five-time World Cup winners Brazil to mount a comeback.
Obviously when you are able to save a penalty that early (it is then) very hard to beat youOrjan Nyland, Norway goalkeeper
"Obviously when you are able to save a penalty that early (it is then) very hard to beat you. It was a great moment for myself but also for the team to give ourselves some breathing space," Nyland told reporters.
"In the end we also managed to score at the right moments, so that was amazing."
Nyland, 35, said he hoped the win would inspire children in Norway.
"We have written some history so hopefully many young kids in Norway can relive this moment when they go to play football or soccer... and that they can dream to one day be in the same position as me and that it is possible no matter where you come from," Nyland said.
Norway now face the winner of the match later Sunday between Mexico and England.