Penalty save inspired Norway, says keeper Nyland

Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland said his country's stunning World Cup win against Brazil had been launched by his penalty save during the 2-1 victory.

Nyland kept out a first-half spot kick from Bruno Guimaraes before Erling Haaland struck twice in the last 11 minutes to send the South Americans crashing out at the last-16 stage.

Neymar's penalty in the 100th minute came too late for five-time World Cup winners Brazil to mount a comeback.